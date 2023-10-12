WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestine's Abbas to meet Jordan's king, US top diplomat over Gaza crisis
President Mahmoud Abbas will discuss the Gaza war and seek possible ways to end Israeli bombardments.
Palestine's Abbas to meet Jordan's king, US top diplomat over Gaza crisis
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.  Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
October 12, 2023

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II and US State Secretary Antony Blinken to stop the devastating war in Gaza, a senior Palestinian has official.

In a statement, Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)'s Executive Committee, said the Palestinian president will meet with King Abdullah II on Thursday to seek an end to the ongoing war in Gaza.

He also added that Abbas will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

Blinken on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and to show support to Israel in the ongoing war with Palestinian fighters in Gaza.

Over 1,200 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis have been killed since the start of the Israel-Palestine conflict on Saturday.

RelatedIranian president, Saudi crown prince discuss Palestine over phone
Recommended

Military operations

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against Gaza, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

RelatedUN agency seeks $104M in urgent Gaza aid as humanitarian crisis deepens
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package