Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is scheduled to meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II and US State Secretary Antony Blinken to stop the devastating war in Gaza, a senior Palestinian has official.

In a statement, Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)'s Executive Committee, said the Palestinian president will meet with King Abdullah II on Thursday to seek an end to the ongoing war in Gaza.

He also added that Abbas will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

Blinken on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Israel to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and to show support to Israel in the ongoing war with Palestinian fighters in Gaza.

Over 1,200 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis have been killed since the start of the Israel-Palestine conflict on Saturday.