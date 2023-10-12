Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has supplied water to a nature park in the West African state of the Gambia to solve a three-decade-long drought.

The aid agency donated water drilling platform, three water ponds, and a hand washing station in the Bijilo Nature Park, known as "Monkey Park" in Serekun da province, according to a statement by TIKA on Thursday.

TIKA carried out the project with the Gambian Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources Ministry to help secure the biodiversity and ecosystem and attract more visitors.

Gambian Minister Rohey John Manyang said the project has been a "historic partnership" and a "humanitarian gesture" of Türkiye.

The project aimed to provide access to clean water for animals, especially monkeys, protecting the wildlife in the park, which is home to more than 150 different species of birds and reptiles.

No water for three decades

At the opening ceremony, the Turkish Ambassador in Banjul Tolga Bermek expressed his happiness for TIKA's support.

"Climate change increases drought risk by reducing surface water and drying out vegetation. Despite all these challenges, preserving natural life should be a prior responsibility for all of us," Bermek said.