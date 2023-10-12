Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been gearing up his diplomatic effort to de-escalate the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict by contacting many regional and world leaders.

With Israel's ongoing bombardment of besieged Gaza, the death toll in the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians has now exceeded 2,500, impacting hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians who reside in the area.

From regional actors to world leaders, Erdogan has made great diplomatic efforts to ease the tension.

Having disapproved of Israeli civilian casualties in Hamas attacks, President Erdogan has also warned Tel Aviv not to use excessive power against civilians in the besieged Gaza strip, calling Israel to let humanitarian assistance reach the city.

He has also reportedly ordered concerned institutions in Türkiye to try and get the Israelis held by Hamas released, a day after offering all kinds of mediation efforts to end the conflict.

Under Türkiye's effort to end the conflict and establish peace, President Erdogan had a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas.

During the conversation, recent developments between Israel and Palestine and the tension in the region were discussed.

President Erdogan also spoke by phone with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The call addressed the latest developments and the ongoing incidents in Israel and Palestine, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate in a statement.

Underscoring that any step that harms the people of Gaza as a whole will further increase the suffering and the spiral of violence in the region, Erdogan added that everyone should act with common sense and that immediate restoration of peace is of crucial importance for the overall serenity of the region.

Neighbouring countries: Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan

Erdogan also discussed the situation with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati during the early hours of the conflict. He told Mikati that Türkiye will continue to try and bring an end to the conflict in the region.

The situation along the border between Israel and Lebanon remains dangerous. The Israeli army on Monday confirmed hitting several targets in Lebanon with its combat helicopters, without giving further details.

Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah has announced that it targeted an Israeli military site with missiles near the southern border area of Dhayra. In a statement, the group affirmed its commitment to delivering a "decisive response" to Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

Along with Lebanon, Erdogan also spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi regarding the deadly conflict.

In a phone call, the leaders exchanged views on the latest developments and possible steps to end the tension, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdogan also spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah II over possible steps that can be taken at both regional and global levels.

Arab world

On Tuesday, the Turkish president called on all influential actors in the region to make a serious push for peace in the Middle East.