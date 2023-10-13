Berlin state authorities have banned the wearing of Palestinian keffiyeh scarves in schools, saying it could be a "threat to school peace."

“Any demonstrative behavior or expression of opinion that can be understood as advocating or approving the attacks against Israel or supporting the terrorist organisations that carry them out, such as Hamas or Hezbollah, represents a threat to school peace in the current situation and is prohibited,” Education Senator Katharina Guenther-Wuensch said in a letter to schools on Friday.

The official also outlawed “free Palestine” stickers with inscriptions, or a map of Israel in the colors of Palestine.

“Such actions and symbols endanger school peace in the current situation,” Guenther-Wuensch said.

Critics say the actions by the authorities violate constitutional rights, freedom of association, and the right to demonstrate.

"We will not be silenced"