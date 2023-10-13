Police in New York, Los Angeles, and other US cities have increased patrols, authorities put up fencing around the US Capitol, and some schools closed amid fears of violence inspired by the fight between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups.

But law enforcement officials stressed on Friday there were no credible threats in the US.

Law enforcement officials said they were on high alert for violence driven by antisemitic or Islamophobic sentiments in the wake of the fight.

Muslim and Jewish groups have reported an increase in hateful and threatening rhetoric on social media.

At the Palestinian American Community Center in Clifton, New Jersey, Executive Director Rania Mustafa said there has been an increase in harassing phone calls, emails and messages on social media.

Mustafa said the group has closed its doors and is only letting in people they know or who identify themselves.

"It's been a very stressful week in all regards, from one end, trying to convince the world that we’re human and that our lives are as sacred as anyone else's lives and on the other end, trying to protect our own from being targeted. And protecting freedom of speech, of expressing opinions and solidarity with the Palestinian people," she said.

"We cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or any other foreign terrorist organisations could exploit the conflict to call on their supporters to conduct attacks here on our own soil," FBI Director Christopher Wray told Jewish community leaders at a security briefing on Thursday.

Israeli strikes on besieged Gaza have killed at least 1,900 people, including 614 children, the Palestinian territory's Health Ministry said late on Friday.

Some 370 women were among those killed in the seven days of air strikes, it said. It added that 7,696 people have been wounded.

More than 1,300 Israelis have been killed in the largest attack by Hamas against Israel in decades.

Heavy security presence in New York

On Thursday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters that police would do extra patrols in some city neighbourhoods and send additional resources to schools and houses of worship.

There has been a large police presence at protests, rallies and vigils in the city over the past week.

Some synagogues have also said they would have private security guards.

Adams and New York Governor Kathy Hochul stressed that law enforcement wasn't aware of any credible threats against the state or the city.