Palestine's United Nations envoy has appealed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to do more to stop a "crime against humanity" by Israel, which has issues an ultimatum to nearly half of the population of the Gaza to relocate as it plans an assault.

"He has to do more. Whatever was done is not sufficient. We need all of us to do more to stop this crime against humanity," Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters on Friday before a meeting of Arab Group ambassadors at the United Nations.

Countries urged Israel on Friday to hold off attacking northern Gaza, where more than a million civilians largely defied Israel's order to evacuate before it goes after Hamas fighters.

Israel's UN ambassador Gilad Erdan said on Friday that Israel's ultimatum to residents in northern Gaza was "to temporarily move south ... to mitigate civilian harm."

He was speaking at an event Israel hosted at the UN with families of Israelis captured by Hamas and taken to besieged Gaza in the attack.

Guterres briefed the 15-member UN Security Council behind closed doors on Friday.

"The situation in Gaza has reached a dangerous new low," he told reporters on his way to the briefing, adding that he was in constant contact with the leaders across the region to try and "prevent further dangerous escalation in the West Bank or elsewhere in the region, especially in southern Lebanon."

Guterres reminded the parties: "Even wars have rules ... Civilians must be protected and also never used as shields."

Russian, Brazilian proposals

During the meeting, Russia proposed a draft resolution for the Security Council that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and condemns violence against civilians, according to a draft text seen by Reuters news agency.

"Russia cannot accept the complete inaction and lack of any reaction on the part of the UNSC," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said after the meeting, adding that Russia was also ready to mediate between Israel and Palestine.

It was not immediately clear when or if Russia would put the draft resolution to a vote.

The United States has traditionally shielded its ally Israel from any Security Council action.

It holds a veto along with Britain, France, China or Russia.