Russian President Vladimir Putin heads to China next week to meet Xi Jinping, forging even closer ties in a key relationship that has grown stronger since Moscow sent tanks and troops to Ukraine.

Beijing is hosting representatives of 130 countries on October 17-18 to mark a decade of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) - a key geopolitical project of President Xi to extend China's global reach.

The Russian leader's strategic dependence on China has only grown since his invasion of neighbouring Ukraine thrust his country into international isolation.

Putin has hardly ventured beyond his country's borders since the war, with next week's trip the first to a major global power.

This year, bilateral trade between the two nations has surged to unprecedented levels since the onset of Moscow's conflict in Ukraine, with Chinese imports of Russian oil providing a vital economic boost amid the tightening grip of international sanctions.

Bilateral trade reached a record $190 billion last year, according to Chinese customs data, and the two sides have pledged to reach $200 billion this year.

Related China will keep backing Russia on 'sovereignty, security', Xi tells Putin

China has refused to condemn the war in an effort to position itself as a neutral party while at the same time offering Moscow a vital diplomatic and financial lifeline.