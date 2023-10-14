TÜRKİYE
Third Turkish plane arrives in Egypt with humanitarian aid for Gaza
The Turkish aircraft aims to deliver much-needed aid to the people of Gaza via Egypt, as Israeli airstrikes continue to pound the besieged Palestinian enclave.
The third Turkish aircraft landed in Egypt, aiming to deliver medicine, medical supplies, food, blankets and diapers to Gaza, an embattled enclave. / Photo: AA / Others
October 14, 2023

A third Turkish plane carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza Strip civilians took off from the capital Ankara.

The military aircraft, in collaboration with the National Defense Ministry, Turkish Red Crescent, and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), will deliver much-needed aid to the people of Gaza.

The plane landed on Saturday at El Arish International Airport in Egypt, which neighbors the embattled enclave and has allocated it for humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Aid items like medicine, medical supplies, non-perishable food, canned goods, blankets, and diapers are set to be transported through the Rafah Border Crossing to Gaza.

The first two planes carrying Türkiye's humanitarian aid for Gaza civilians landed in Egypt on Friday.

'Devastating humanitarian consequences'

The conflict between Palestine and Israel began last Saturday when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response, the Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Gaza.

That response has extended into cutting already restricted supplies of food, water, electricity, fuel, medicine and medical supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has faced a crippling siege since 2007.

Israel also ordered over 1 million Gazans to evacuate northern Gaza in less than 24 hours on Friday.

The UN warned it would be impossible for Palestinians in Gaza to obey the order to leave the north without “devastating humanitarian consequences.”

More than 3,300 people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict, including 1,900 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
