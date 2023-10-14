Lebanon's Hezbollah group has said it shelled five Israeli positions in a contested border area, as tensions rise over Israel's war with Palestine's Hamas.

Hezbollah "attacked Zionist positions in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms... with guided missiles and mortar shells, hitting them," the group said in a statement on Saturday.

An AFP correspondent near Shebaa Farms reported shelling and saw clouds of smoke rising in the area.

Hezbollah and other Palestinian factions in Lebanon have exchanged cross-border fire with Israel since Hamas's surprise October 7 attack on Israel ignited a war that has killed more than 1,300 people in Israel.

Israel's massive retaliatory air and artillery strikes have killed more than 2,200 people in Palestine's Gaza.

Israel has traded fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon on a near-daily basis since Sunday, although the tit-for-tat attacks have remained limited.