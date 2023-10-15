At least 49 people have been killed, and 120 others are missing after a boat capsized on a river in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], according to an official.

The accident occurred on Saturday in Mbandaka city on the Congo River in Equateur Province, according to provincial Deputy Governor Taylor Nganzi.

"The boat was travelling to Bolomba, a territory more than 300 kilometres from the port of Bankita in Mbandaka city, when it tipped over at night, which is illegal," Nganzi told reporters.

"On board were passengers and cargo, which included construction materials," he said.

"The search for the missing is ongoing."