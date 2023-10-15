WORLD
Nearly 50 killed as wooden boat capsizes in DRC
Accident on Congo River in Equateur Province leaves 49 people dead and 120 others unaccounted for, officials say.
The private boat was carrying 500 bags of cement and iron bars, according to witnesses. / Photo: TRT World
October 15, 2023

At least 49 people have been killed, and 120 others are missing after a boat capsized on a river in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], according to an official.

The accident occurred on Saturday in Mbandaka city on the Congo River in Equateur Province, according to provincial Deputy Governor Taylor Nganzi.

"The boat was travelling to Bolomba, a territory more than 300 kilometres from the port of Bankita in Mbandaka city, when it tipped over at night, which is illegal," Nganzi told reporters.

"On board were passengers and cargo, which included construction materials," he said.

"The search for the missing is ongoing."

Nganzi said the dead included children, noting the death toll was provisional. The accident was attributed to overloading.

The private boat was carrying 500 bags of cement and iron bars, according to witnesses.

River transport is common in DRC due to mostly impassable roads, but vessels are prohibited from travelling at night to minimise accidents.

