In Pictures: Istanbul's ‘Great Palestine March’ against Israeli attacks
Thousands marched in Beyazit Square to demonstrate support for the people of Gaza and to condemn Israel's bombardment of the Palestinian territory.
On Saturday, Istanbul's Beyazit Square witnessed a demonstration in support of Gaza, protesting Israel's attacks. / Photo: AA / Others
October 15, 2023

The "Great Palestine March," organised by the National Will Platform in protest of Israel's attacks on Gaza, was held Saturday in Istanbul.

Thousands gathered in Fatih district's Beyazit Square holding flags.

Demonstrators carried banners and placards in support of Gaza's civilian population, chanting slogans of solidarity.

After the march, groups performed the evening prayer at the Blue Mosque.

