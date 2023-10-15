The displacement journey from the northern part of Gaza to its south seems even more dangerous with completely destroyed neighbourhoods and the stench of death spreading everywhere.

Palestinians recounted horror as they left their homes in northern Gaza to head to south as the Israeli army demanded.

For days, the Israeli army has repeatedly called on residents of the Gaza City and northern Gaza to evacuate their homes despite international criticism.

Many countries and Palestinian, Israeli and international human rights organisations criticised the Israeli evacuation calls.

The latest conflict began on October 7 when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in Gaza with EU urging Israel to respect international humanitarian law as the death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza has surged to at least 2,670.

Israel’s response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that endured a crippling siege since 2007.

'There is bombing everywhere'

“The Israeli occupation committed a massacre against three convoys of citizens who tried to reach south of Gaza following Israeli army demands,” Salama Marouf, head of the government media office in Gaza, told Türkiye's Anadolu last Friday.

“This massacre has left, to date, an initial toll of 70 dead, with most of them children and women, and more than 200 injuries,” he added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza published “live scenes of the Israeli army targeting convoys of displaced people on the roads".

It also shared pictures and videos of “ambulance crews being subjected to attacks".

About 2.2 million Palestinians live in Gaza, under extreme living conditions as a result of an ongoing Israeli siege since Hamas won the Palestinian legislative elections in 2006.

“We miraculously survived an Israeli bombing targeting convoys of displaced people from Gaza City towards the center of the strip,” Sameh Ahed, a 44-year-old Palestinian, told Anadolu.

“Based on the army’s demands to evacuate northern Gaza, we carried what we could and decided to flee,” Ahed said.

“On the way, the army targeted the convoy, killing and wounding dozens,” he added, stressing “there is no safe place in the Gaza Strip".