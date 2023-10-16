WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Unjust bombing': French striker Benzema voices support for Gaza
The 2022 men's Ballon d'Or winner condemns Israel's air strikes on besieged Gaza, says the bombings "spare no women or children".
'Unjust bombing': French striker Benzema voices support for Gaza
The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,670, the local Health Ministry said on Sunday. / Photo: AA 
October 16, 2023

Veteran French striker Karim Benzema has shown his support for Palestinians in Gaza with a post on the social media platform X.

"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children," wrote the 35-year-old.

Benzema, who won the 2022 men's Ballon d'Or award, joined Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid in June.

"A crippling siege"

Hamas's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7 called Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air.

Recommended

Israel's response has extended to cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening living conditions in an area that has endured a crippling siege since 2007, as well as ordering more than 1 million Gazans in the northern Strip to evacuate to the southern region.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,670, the local Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that 750 children were among the dead. The number of wounded has risen to 9,600, it said.

Meanwhile, Israel’s general death toll so far stands at 1,300, while the number of confirmed injured Israelis exceeds 3,400.

RelatedPalestinian-American boy killed in US hate crime amid Israeli siege of Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package