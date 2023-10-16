Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi have discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, increasing tension in the region and the steps to be taken for de-escalation.

In a phone call, Erdogan said that ending the conflicts as soon as possible is important for regional and global peace, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Monday.

Erdogan also told Raisi that Türkiye is making “intensive efforts” in order for the humanitarian assistance to be delivered to Gaza, it said.

Related Western push for ban on pro-Palestine protests a form of fascism: Erdogan aide

He stressed that steps that increase tension should be avoided and that positive steps to be taken mutually on the Israel-Palestine issue could bring about a permanent solution.

Ten days into the conflict with Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli bombardment and blockade of Gaza has continued, with over 1 million people – almost half the total population of Gaza – having been displaced, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out, as civilians flee to the south following Israeli warning to evacuate northern areas.

The fighting began when Hamas on October 7 initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within Gaza.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has risen to 2,750, including 750 children.

In Israel, 1,300 have been killed.