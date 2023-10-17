Türkiye's foreign minister has put forth a proposal for a guarantor system in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Ankara's central role in shaping the idea.

Addressing reporters in an exclusive press briefing at the Foreign Ministry in the capital, Hakan Fidan emphasised the need for multiple countries, including Türkiye, to act as guarantors once both parties reach an agreement, with the responsibility to ensure its implementation.

Fidan also emphasised the importance of international pressure on Israel to adopt a two-state solution, saying Türkiye shared its views on this issue with the parties.

Discussions between the Turkish foreign minister and the US revealed that the Biden administration supported a two-state solution.

Fidan pointed out the need for the international community to take a more active role in addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue. Also, he highlighted that deploying a peacekeeping force from Türkiye to the region was not on the agenda, but he emphasised the importance of initiating steps toward a two-state solution to achieve lasting peace.

There is a necessity for regional countries to take responsibility and adopt a unified stance when dealing with any party in violation of the agreement, he said.

Stressing the importance of transforming the current situation into an opportunity for peace, he said the presence of guarantor countries would be pivotal in achieving a sustainable resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He said that US and Western military and political backing could provide an amount of deterrence, adding: "Until peace is guaranteed, the state and people of Israel in the region will never feel secure. In their continuous pursuit of security, they will feel the need to oppress others and resort to violence. This cycle will perpetuate itself."

While Türkiye has proposed the idea of guarantorship, the specifics and framework still need further discussion, he said.

Fidan also highlighted the importance of Ankara's role in international discussions, underlining that 95 percent of its foreign phone calls on the matter were initiated by the other side, pointing to Türkiye's significance in the region.

Mentioning a recent conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he said a potential unified position between China and Russia, as UN Security Council members, would be significant.

"China's increased attention to regional issues compared to the past is also noteworthy. Our views largely align on the matter of Palestine.

"Our (Türkiye's) perspectives already reflect universal truths. The fundamental issue lies in the international system's failure to develop a concrete position," he said