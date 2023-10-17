Major stock markets were mixed and oil prices rose slightly as US President Joe Biden prepared for a trip to the Middle East amid the Israel-Palestine conflict in the region.

The haven dollar climbed on Tuesday on the eve of visit.

The pound came under pressure from official data showing cooler wage growth in Britain, increasing expectations that the Bank of England was done with raising interest rates to fight inflation.

The euro diverged against main rivals after a key survey showed German investor confidence improved more than expe cted in October.

This was thanks to slowing inflation and growing prospects that the European Central Bank was also done with hiking borrowing costs.

All eyes were on Biden's trip.

"The recent risk-off sentiment that had cast a shadow over the markets seems to be easing, partly due to extensive shuttle diplomacy by the White House and other regional actors," noted Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"Nevertheless, this optimism comes before Israel launches its ground offensive in Gaza, and this development could swiftly sour sentiment once more."

The US president's trip comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lines up forces on the Gaza border ahead of an expected ground invasion as Tel Aviv retaliates after the October 7 operation by Hamas fighters.