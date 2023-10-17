Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on all of humanity to take action to stop Israel's "unprecedented atrocity in Gaza".

"To strike a hospital where women, children, and innocent civilians are present is the latest example of Israel's attacks devoid of basic human values," Erdogan said on Tuesday on X following Israeli air strike on Al Ahli hospital in besieged Gaza killed over 500 Palestinians.

There were at least 500 victims as a result of an Israeli air strike on Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said.

"Hundreds of victims are still under the rubble," it added.

The media office of Gaza's Hamas government described the attack as a "war crime".

"The hospital was housing hundreds of sick and wounded, and people forcibly displaced from their homes" because of other strikes, a statement said.

'Bombing hospitals is a grave crime'

"Bombing hospitals is a grave crime. Massacring people who are receiving medical attention is simply beyond the pale. Targeting civilians is employing terror tactics, pure and simple," Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a statement on X.

"Unconscionable attacks such as the one reported against the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City is unacceptable. Innocent civilians in the thousands have suffered more than enough. This must stop. Period," he added.