The Biden administration has issued sanctions aimed at disrupting Hamas' funding, targeting what it said was "a secret Hamas investment portfolio," a financial facilitator tied to Iran and a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange, among others.

The sanctions, imposed under a terrorism-related executive order on Wednesday, targeted nine individuals and one entity based in Gaza, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement.

"The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.