US sanctions Hamas officials, seeks to disrupt group's revenue
US Treasury's actions come as US President Joe Biden visits Israel and meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israel's attack on the Gaza hospital that left around 500 dead.
The sanctions, imposed under a terrorism-related executive order, targeted nine individuals and one entity based in Gaza and elsewhere.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 18, 2023

The Biden administration has issued sanctions aimed at disrupting Hamas' funding, targeting what it said was "a secret Hamas investment portfolio," a financial facilitator tied to Iran and a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange, among others.

The sanctions, imposed under a terrorism-related executive order on Wednesday, targeted nine individuals and one entity based in Gaza, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement.

"The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

"We will continue to take all steps necessary to deny Hamas terrorists the ability to raise and use funds to carry out atrocities and terrorize the people of Israel," Yellen added.

Treasury's actions come as US President Joe Biden visited Israel and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israel's attack on the Gaza hospital that left at least 500 dead.

