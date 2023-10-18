TÜRKİYE
Türkiye captures PKK/KCK terrorist organisation's Norway operative
MIT apprehends Sirin Tokpinar, who actively participated in PKK/KCK's activities in Europe, especially in Norway.
Tokpinar was also part of money collection and transfer activities on behalf of the terrorist organisation. / Others
October 18, 2023

Sirin Tokpinar, a member of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation's women's wing in Norway, has been arrested in Istanbul.

Her arrest on Wednesday came as a result of the coordinated work of the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) and Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate.

Tokpinar was apprehended with a sensitive operation in Türkiye following the detection of her entry into the country.

Tokpinar has been actively participating in the PKK/KCK's activities in Europe, especially in Norway.

She has also been a part of money collection and transfer activities on behalf of the terrorist organisation.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
