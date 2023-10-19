TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish academic community condemns Israel's 'inhumane attacks' on Gaza
Turkish Council of Higher Education and all universities issue joint declaration against Israeli attack on Palestinian civilians, describing it as "clear violation of the principles of international law."
Turkish academic community condemns Israel's 'inhumane attacks' on Gaza
At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. / Photo: AA
October 19, 2023

The Turkish academic community has condemned Israel’s “continuation of inhumane attacks against the Palestinian people” and particularly its attack targeting Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

The statement was part of a joint declaration issued Wednesday by the Turkish Council of Higher Education and all universities.

It pointed out that a “human tragedy is taking place in Gaza” in which there is a “clear violation of the principles of international law and international humanitarian law.”

“We call for an immediate end to all attacks and acts of violence,” the community said.

“We support the diplomatic initiatives carried out by Türkiye on the basis of the two-state vision with the aim of establishing a lasting peace in the region,” it said.

“In this regard, as the academic community, we declare our readiness to fulfill all our responsibilities.”

RelatedIraqi who threw shoes at Bush offers 'gift' to anyone doing same with Biden
Recommended

At least 471 people were killed and 342 injured in an Israeli airstrike on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza late Tuesday, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said.

Israel has denied responsibility for the attack.

The conflict began on October 7 when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood - a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the operation was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an “immediate humanitarian cease-fire” to ease the “epic human suffering.”

At least 3,478 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The figure in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

RelatedAngry protests across Muslim world continue after Gaza hospital tragedy
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year