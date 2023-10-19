Türkiye's minister of treasury and finance will hold a meeting in Paris as part of a recent string of talks with foreign investors to explain the country's economic policies.

Mehmet Simsek will be meeting with investors in France on Thursday, following contacts in the Gulf countries, the US, and the UK, sources told Anadolu.

The minister will hold roundtable meetings with investors in Paris as part of his daily contacts.

During his trip, he will meet separately with Carmine Di Noia, director of the OECD's Financial and Corporate Affairs Department, and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Marie.

He will meet with French and German investors at a dinner of the Franco-German Forum and tell them about Türkiye's economic policies, as well as the targets and reform preparations in its Medium Term Program.