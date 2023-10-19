Israeli forces have killed seven Palestinians in multiple incidents across the occupied West Bank, as the death toll mounts in the territory while war rages in Palestine's Gaza.

At least 73 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The latest fatalities were four people killed during an "attack by the occupation (Israel)" on Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the ministry said.

Health officials earlier on Thursday announced another Palestinian, a 16-year-old boy, was killed by Israeli forces in the camp.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the Nur Shams fatalities.

Troops were "continuing to operate in the camp to thwart terror activity", an army statement said.

In separate incidents, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead a 17-year-old in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, and a 32-year-old in Budrus to the west of Ramallah.