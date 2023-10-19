WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinian deaths mount in West Bank amid continuous Israeli bombing
At least 73 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces or illegal settlers since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7.
Palestinian deaths mount in West Bank amid continuous Israeli bombing
Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead a 17-year-old in Dheisheh refugee camp, and a 32-year-old in Budrus to the west of Ramallah. Photo: AA / Others
October 19, 2023

Israeli forces have killed seven Palestinians in multiple incidents across the occupied West Bank, as the death toll mounts in the territory while war rages in Palestine's Gaza.

At least 73 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The latest fatalities were four people killed during an "attack by the occupation (Israel)" on Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the ministry said.

Health officials earlier on Thursday announced another Palestinian, a 16-year-old boy, was killed by Israeli forces in the camp.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the Nur Shams fatalities.

Troops were "continuing to operate in the camp to thwart terror activity", an army statement said.

In separate incidents, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot dead a 17-year-old in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, and a 32-year-old in Budrus to the west of Ramallah.

RelatedBombs and body bags: Israeli assault on besieged Gaza in numbers
Recommended

Relentless bombing

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and its forces regularly carry out incursions into Palestinian communities.

The military has mounted a widespread arrest campaign since October 7, detaining hundreds of people including members of Hamas.

Since the outbreak of Israel's war on Gaza, Palestinians across the West Bank have held rallies in solidarity with residents in the coastal territory.

Israel has imposed a siege and bombed Gaza relentlessly since Hamas attacked border communities by land, air and sea.

At least 3,500 Palestinians and 1,400 people in Israel have been killed in the war - mostly civilians - according to officials on both sides.

RelatedPalestinians in Gaza share their stories as Israeli bombing intensifies
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package