Türkiye has lauded a recent agreement between Venezuela and the country's opposition, and welcomed United States sanctions relief on the South American nation.

"We congratulate the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform for the signing of the partial agreements," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that the agreements, signed on 17 October in Barbados, concern "political rights and electoral guarantees for all and on the protection of the vital interests of the nation".

The agreement between President Nicolas Maduro's administration and the Unitary Platform came just days before the opposition holds a primary to pick its candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The Biden administration in turn broadly eased sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector in the most extensive rollback of Trump-era restrictions on Caracas.