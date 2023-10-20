TÜRKİYE
Turkish league matches to start with minute's silence in solidarity with Palestine
Turkish Football Federation says minute’s silence to be held for Palestine before matches as the players will appear on the field wearing black armbands.
The conflict in Gaza began on October 7 when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood. / Photo: AA Archive
October 20, 2023

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced that a moment of silence for Palestine will be held before this week's league matches.

The federation also said the players will appear on the field wearing black armbands.

The war in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since 2007, began on October 7 when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltration into Israel by land, sea and air.

Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in Gaza.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

SOURCE:AA
