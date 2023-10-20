The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has announced that a moment of silence for Palestine will be held before this week's league matches.

The federation also said the players will appear on the field wearing black armbands.

The war in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and a blockade since 2007, began on October 7 when the Palestinian group Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltration into Israel by land, sea and air.