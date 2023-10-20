TÜRKİYE
Turkish finance minister discusses investment opportunities at France visit
Mehmet Simsek meets with investors, business circles, his French counterpart and head of International Energy Agency in France.
Simsek met with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, to discuss how to boost bilateral investments. / Photo: AA Archive
October 20, 2023

Türkiye's treasury and finance minister has met with investors in France to discuss investment opportunities in his country.

Mehmet Simsek met with the Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF), the largest business body in the country, in an event on Thursday hosted by Jean Lemierre, the head of financial services company BNP Paribas.

At a later separate event hosted by Societe Generale, another financial services firm, Simsek said he told investment funds and senior bank executives managing a total of about $4.23 trillion (€4 trillion) about the Turkish economy and the country's program for the future.

He also held a meeting with Fatih Birol, president of the International Energy Agency (IEA), on the outlook for the global energy market.

During his visit, Simsek met with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to discuss how to boost bilateral investments.

"Finally, last night at the France-Germany Forum, we explained the investment opportunities in Türkiye to the CEO/CFOs of around 70 companies."

France is among the top 10 countries investing in Türkiye, the minister noted.

He said investor meetings would continue in Gulf Arab nations next week.

