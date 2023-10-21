Israeli troops have raided the occupied West Bank home of a senior Hamas leader and detained members of his family, witnesses said.

Saleh al Aruri is the deputy to Hamas' overall leader Ismail Haniyeh and one of the founders of the group's military wing.

Based in Lebanon, he is a key target for Israel following the October 7 attacks when Hamas fighters from Gaza stormed into southern Israel and killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seized more than 200 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

Since then, more than 4,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardments, according to Gaza's health ministry.

Troops entered Aruri's home in Arura village, some 20 kilometres north of Ramallah, at dawn on Saturday, arresting more than 20 people, including one of his brothers and nine of his nephews, mayor Ali al Khasib and witnesses told AFP.

Dozens more were pulled in for questioning.