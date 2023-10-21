The Israeli army has declared that anyone choosing to stay in northern Gaza and not go to the south under a previous evacuation order would be considered a partner of "terrorists" and maybe killed.

The Israeli aircraft dropped "urgent warning" flyers on Saturday into the besieged enclave, urging Palestinians in northern Gaza to move south.

"To the residents of the Gaza Strip," the Israeli army wrote.

"Being in the north of the Gaza Valley puts your lives in danger," it said, adding that "anyone who does not go to the south of the Gaza Valley and chooses to stay in the northern area may be killed as an associate of the terrorist organisation."

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that the statements written on the flyers belonged to the Israeli army.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military ordered the immediate evacuation of the Al Quds Hospital, "in preparation for bombing."

Twenty hospitals in northern Gaza were also ordered to evacuate on Saturday.