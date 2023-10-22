A Detroit synagogue president has been found stabbed to death outside her home, US police said, warning against speculation in Samantha Woll's murder.

"While at the scene, police officers observed a trail of blood leading officers to the victim's residence, which is where the crime is believed to have occurred," Cpl. Dan Donakowski said on Saturday.

Police Chief James White urged "that everyone remain patient" while the investigation is under way despite "many unanswered questions."

"It is important that no conclusions be drawn until all of the available facts are reviewed," White said in a statement. "An update ... will be forthcoming tomorrow."

Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] offered its condolences to Woll's family and the Jewish community.

"We are deeply disturbed to learn of the horrific murder of Samantha Woll, leader of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit. We extend our condolences to her family, her friends and the broader Jewish community, and we stand in solidarity with all of you," CAIR said on X.

Woll, 40, had led the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue since 2022 and was a former aide to Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin and campaign staffer for Attorney General Dana Nessel, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Police have not identified a possible motive and are investigating, the Free Press reported. Police found Woll around 6:30 am after someone called to alert them of a person lying on the ground unresponsive, it reported.

The killing comes as tensions over the Israeli war on Gaza run high across the US, which led to the killing of 6-year-old Palestinian boy Wadea al Fayoume, who was stabbed 26 times by his mother's landlord in Illinois.