Polling stations are only open for a few hours on Sunday morning as the vast majority of Swiss voters post their ballots in the four weeks leading up to election day.

"Flyers, fake videos, provocative subjects on election posters: the parties are leaving no stone unturned to attract as many sympathisers as possible to the ballot box in the final spurt of the election campaign," the SonntagsZeitung newspaper said.

A first results projection, giving percentages only, is expected at around 4:00pm (1400 GMT).

The wealthy European country of 8.8 million people is voting for all 200 seats in the National Council lower house of parliament and all 46 in the Council of States upper chamber.

The Council of States, which represents the cantons that makeup Switzerland, is dominated by the centre-right The Centre and the right-wing party called FDP.The Liberals.

Elections, by majority vote, rarely change the balance.

In the lower house, where proportional representation is used, the right-wing populist Swiss People's Party (SVP) is on course to consolidate its position as the biggest political force.

Meanwhile the Greens are expected to cede ground back to the Social Democrats, according to the opinion polls.

Related Swiss people set to vote for federal elections on Sunday

SVP accused of being 'xenophobic'

The SVP –– which is strongly anti-EU –– fiercely defends Switzerland's long-standing military neutrality but feels this principle has been tested too far in recent months.

Switzerland is not in the European Union but has matched the EU's economic sanctions on Russia following Moscow's full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

That said, the SVP's election campaign has focused on its favourite theme: the fight against "mass immigration" and saying no to a Switzerland of 10 million people.

The Federal Commission Against Racism accused the SVP of running a "xenophobic" campaign on social media by spotlighting criminal cases perpetrated by foreigners.

It's "New normal?" social media adverts plunged into a world of bloodied knives, hooded criminals, fists, bruised faces and frightened women.

It has also launched war on "woke madness".