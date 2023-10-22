TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish presidential plane arrives in Cairo with medical aid for Gaza
20 expert healthcare professionals and health ministry staff from Türkiye also arrive in the plane, evaluate medical assistance for Gaza with Egyptian officials.
Turkish presidential plane arrives in Cairo with medical aid for Gaza
Gaza has been under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood. / Photo: AA
October 22, 2023

A Turkish presidential plane, loaded with medicines and medical supplies destined for Palestine's Gaza, has arrived at Egypt's capital Cairo, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

A group of 20 expert healthcare professionals were also on board the plane, which landed at around noon in Cairo after taking off from Ankara Esenboga Airport in the Turkish capital at 0745GMT (10:45am local time) on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

The team, which includes doctors and Turkish Health Ministry officials, met with the Egyptian deputy health minister and other officials at the country's Health Ministry in Cairo and evaluated the medical assistance for Gaza.

"Our plane has taken off for Gaza with aid. The presidential plane, loaded with medicine and medical supplies, and carrying 20 expert physicians, is now en route from Ankara to Egypt," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca previously said on X.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air.

Recommended

It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by illegal Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched "Operation Swords of Iron" against "Hamas targets" in Gaza.

At least 4,651 Palestinians, including 1,873 children and 1,023 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul