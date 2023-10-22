Cairo's "Summit for Peace" was meant to be a diplomatic breakthrough towards a ceasefire in Gaza, but its failure revealed what one analyst called the "fault lines" between Muslim, Arab countries and Western states on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In their opening addresses on Saturday, Muslim leaders and Western delegates agreed on the need for aid to reach Palestinians in Gaza, besieged and under Israeli bombardment.

But after hours of discussion, they found common ground on little else, with the meeting ending without a concluding statement.

"The disagreement was over condemning Israel, which Western states refused to do," an Arab official told AFP on Sunday, requesting anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Instead, they sought a statement that placed "responsibility for the escalation on Hamas", which Arab states refused, according to a different Arab diplomat.

On October 7, Hamas fighters launched a multi-pronged assault in Israel, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has hit back with a relentless bombing campaign that has killed more than 4,700 people in Gaza, mainly civilians, according to Palestinian officials, and cut off supplies of water, electricity, fuel and food.

'Dialogue of the deaf'

Though a number of Arab leaders condemned the loss of Israeli civilian life, they refused to place the onus on Hamas for the bloodshed.

Another point of contention, diplomats said, was Western diplomats wanting to call for the release of hostages abducted by Hamas.

Arab countries, with Qatar in the lead, have been negotiating their release in talks which could have been jeopardised if they signed alongside countries who have supported "Israel's right to defend itself", diplomats said.

With nothing left on the table, the meeting amounted to little more than a "dialogue of the deaf", according to regional expert Karim Bitar, and ended quietly.

The sole statement released was one from the Egyptian presidency — drafted with the approval of Arab attendees, diplomats said — that said decades of band-aid diplomacy had failed to find "a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue".

The summit, Bitar told AFP, "perfectly illustrates the deepening fault lines between the West and the Arab world, and the Global South more broadly," as decades have not dulled "the persistence of the Palestinian question".

'No to normalisation'