Türkiye sends more aid supplies for Gaza via military aircraft
Following the arrival of Turkish presidential aircraft loaded with medicines and medical supplies in Egypt, Türkiye sends more aid supplies to Gaza.
Türkiye will continue to extend aid supplies for Gaza. / Photo: AA Archive
October 23, 2023

Türkiye has sent more aid supplies to Gaza via two military aircraft, the National Defense Ministry has said, a day after a presidential plane carrying medical supplies reached Egypt.

"The plane belonging to our Air Force, which took off from Ankara Etimesgut and carried relief supplies prepared for Gaza, has reached Egypt," the ministry said on X.

The plane, which was carrying aid packages prepared for Gaza and mostly containing medical supplies, had taken off from 11th Air Transport Main Base Command in the Turkish capital early Monday morning.

The second aircraft also departed shortly after the first one for Egypt's El-Arish Airport to deliver aid to the Gazan people.

Two more planes loaded with aid supplies are also expected to take off from Ankara on Monday.

Preparations are underway to lend a helping hand to people in Gaza, who are in urgent need of care and support, Turkish authorities previously said.

"We continue to extend our helping hand to Gaza. We have begun loading aid packages, mostly containing medical supplies," the ministry said earlier.

A Turkish presidential aircraft, loaded with medicines and medical supplies destined for Gaza, departed from Ankara to Egypt’s capital Cairo on Sunday. A group of 20 expert healthcare professionals were also on board the plane.​

Israel has continued bombardment of Gaza since the October 7 offensive by Hamas and is expected to launch a ground offensive.

A second convoy of relief trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, a day after 20 trucks entered the area, the first aid shipment since Israel imposed a complete siege. Both shipments entered from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, the sole route into Gaza not controlled by Israel.

