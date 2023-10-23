More than 400 Palestinians have been killed as a result of intensified Israeli attacks on Palestine's Gaza overnight.

"The Israeli occupation committed 23 massacres in the past 24 hours that left 436 people dead, including 182 children," Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Monday.

Most of those killed were women and children, medical sources told the Palestinian news agency WAFA. The number of women, children and elderly killed on Sunday accounted for 70 percent of the death toll, according to the sources.

The ministry said it received reports about 1,500 people, including 830 children, who are still under the rubble of demolished buildings.

The attacks were concentrated in Jabalya and Beit Lahiya in the north, the Al Gusta and Al Rimal neighbourhoods and Al Shati refugee camp in the west and Khan Younis and Rafah in the south Gaza.

They said 44 Palestinians were killed in Khan Younis governorate, 57 in Rafah, 168 in Al Wusta, 66 in Gaza and 44 in the north.

Six were killed and 11 others injured in the bombing of a house in Rafah, it continued.

In the bombing of the house of the Abu Habis family in Al Sarara, five were killed. Some were injured in a strike on a house of the Al Zitani family in the Al Amal neighbourhood.

An attack targeted a house in Al Maghraqa in the middle of Gaza, killing four people and injuring six others. Another attack targeted a house in the Zawayda area in the center of the enclave.

"Occupation warplanes launched several raids on two houses in the Al Tirnis area of the Jabaliya camp and the Albanian mosque in the camp in the north of Gaza, causing 20 deaths, while dozens are still under the rubble," said WAFA.