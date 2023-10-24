Along with traditional warfare that relies on tanks and aircraft, digital warfare takes place in the virtual realm, where Israel deploys a wide range of cyber tools and tactics to shape the public’s opinion and justify the crimes by breaking the Palestinian narrative and dehumanising them.

In the wake of Hamas’s “Al-Aqsa Flood'' operation, Israeli officials, journalists, and international media have launched a well-coordinated, multi-pronged disinformation campaign. As a result, fake news, fabricated stories, however bizarre, were spread by Israeli officials, journalists and social media influencers, which were then repeated by international media agencies without being verified.

One of the most jarring claims that Hamas beheaded 40 babies in Israel spread like wildfire, but as it was debunked, the White House and CNN journalists issued a corrigendum. Yet, a simple Google search still shows that media outlets such as Fox News, the Times of India, the New York Post, and others haven’t bothered to issue an apology or even quietly issue a clarification.

Kashif, which was established four years ago, has nine staffers. Our resources are limited. We need more staff and experts to be able to debunk the flood of anti-Palestinian disinformation. Experts in other languages are also required at these times, but we have friends and relations with other fact-checking organisations who help us in translation.

Taking on the Israeli disinformation engine is like a battle between David and Goliath. With truth on our side, we will try our best to bring out the unadulterated version of the Palestinian reality with whatever limited tools and resources we have at hand.

Shadow-banning and blocking Palestinian content

Tech Companies like Meta and X, formerly Twitter, are playing a pivotal role in countering the Palestinian narrative by blocking content and deleting pro-Palestinian accounts.

Mark Zuckerburg, CEO of Meta, bluntly announced through a post that he fully stands with Israel: "The terrorist attacks by Hamas are pure evil. There is never any justification for carrying out acts of terrorism against innocent people. The widespread suffering that has resulted is devastating. My focus remains on the safety of our employees and their families in Israel and the region." Zuckerburg limited the comments coming from different regions, including Palestine.

X CEO's stance was no different than Zuckerburg's. Elon Musk tweeted, "Sorry to see what's happening in Israel. I hope there can be peace one day." Musk also retweeted several tweets in support of Israel, without paying any attention to crimes against civilians in Gaza.