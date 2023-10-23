Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Iran to attend a regional cooperation platform for the establishment of permanent peace and stability in the South Caucasus, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The meeting, organised at the level of foreign ministers in Tehran on Monday, was attended by Türkiye, the host country Iran, and Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

At Monday’s meeting, Fidan emphasised the significance of the initiative in showing the international community how regional countries can solve their own problems, the ministry said on X.

He also stressed Türkiye's commitment to resolving regional issues through dialogue towards lasting peace, and voiced satisfaction that hurdles to cooperation and friendship in the region are being removed.

He said the path to regional peace and stability goes through the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement between neighbouring Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Fidan also stressed that the opening of regional transportation connections would accelerate normalisation and peace processes.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Monday.

Separately, Fidan met with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, also in the Iranian capital.