Over 2.4M voted in Venezuela opposition primary, organisers say
While Maria Corina Machado may have overwhelmingly won the primary contest, she is banned from holding public office for 15 years, which theoretically prevents her from standing in the presidential election.
Maria Corina Machado gives a press conference after victory in the opposition presidential primary / Photo: AFP
October 25, 2023

More than 2.4 million people took part in a primary that nominated Maria Corina Machado as Venezuela's 2024 opposition presidential candidate, the vote's organising commission said on Wednesday, with President Nicolas Maduro's allies contesting the figure.

The National Primary Commission (CNP) reported 2.3 million votes were cast in the country and 132,780 abroad for the poll held on Sunday.

Machado, who is currently ineligible to run for office, won 92.35 percent of the vote, the commission said in its third and final release of results, putting her well ahead of her main opponent, Carlos Prosperi, who alleged irregularities in the process.

"We Venezuelans demonstrated a deep love for democracy and an enormous commitment to the future of our country," Machado said at a press conference before the publication of the final results.

"The figures that are projected today, I have to confess that they far exceed our best estimates, they double our best estimates."

The opposition camp's internal elections were self-managed and did not involve the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Maduro's allies railed against the CNP's turnout figure, castigating the commission's president, Jesus Casal.

"It is impossible, the barbarity that Casal is saying 2 million 500 thousand. Where did you get that from? Barbarian, thief, faker," said vice-president Delcy Rodriguez, who estimated voter participation was less than 600,000.

On Monday, Maduro had said turnout was between 550,000 and 700,000.

A liberal politician who has pledged to end socialism and undertake economic reforms, Machado is accused by the authorities of corruption and of supporting the international community's sanctions against Venezuela.

The former member of parliament nevertheless says she intends to face Maduro at the ballot box next year when he is expected to seek a third term.

SOURCE:Reuters
