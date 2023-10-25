More than 2.4 million people took part in a primary that nominated Maria Corina Machado as Venezuela's 2024 opposition presidential candidate, the vote's organising commission said on Wednesday, with President Nicolas Maduro's allies contesting the figure.

The National Primary Commission (CNP) reported 2.3 million votes were cast in the country and 132,780 abroad for the poll held on Sunday.

Machado, who is currently ineligible to run for office, won 92.35 percent of the vote, the commission said in its third and final release of results, putting her well ahead of her main opponent, Carlos Prosperi, who alleged irregularities in the process.

"We Venezuelans demonstrated a deep love for democracy and an enormous commitment to the future of our country," Machado said at a press conference before the publication of the final results.

"The figures that are projected today, I have to confess that they far exceed our best estimates, they double our best estimates."

The opposition camp's internal elections were self-managed and did not involve the National Electoral Council (CNE).