Israel launching a ground operation into the Gaza could escalate the situation there from brutality into a massacre, the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned.

Speaking at a press conference in Doha on Wednesday, alongside his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Fidan said the targeting of Palestinians regardless of whether they are children, the sick, or the elderly, and even in schools, hospitals, and mosques, is a crime against humanity.

"The main problem is that as death and destruction increase, the reaction to it in the region will naturally intensify, and it is impossible to predict the consequences of this reaction in advance," Fidan said.

"But we do know that there is an alternative peaceful solution and plan that we can put forward."

He warned Israel and the international community about the possible results of the ongoing tension, saying: "Measures to stop the war in Gaza and attacks on civilians are urgently needed. An immediate ceasefire should be declared, and a corridor should be established for humanitarian aid."

"Our region is at a turning point," Fidan said, adding: "We will either move towards a larger war or a greater peace within the current conjuncture."

He added that Ankara "will not accept the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes. This will not only be an injustice to the Palestinians but will also lead to the destabilisation of Egypt, Jordan, and Beirut."

Rejecting double standards

Qatar appreciates Türkiye's stance in supporting the rights of Palestinians, Al Thani said.

"In this crisis, we entirely reject double standards. The killing of civilians cannot be condemned on one side and justified on the other," Al Thani said at a press conference in Qatar's capital Doha along with his Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan.