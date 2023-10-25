WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli air strike kills, injures Syrian regime soldiers in Daraa
Tensions escalated across the region amid relentless Israeli air strikes on Gaza following the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli air strike kills, injures Syrian regime soldiers in Daraa
Israel has occupied the Syrian area of the Golan Heights since 1967. / Photo: AP Archive
October 25, 2023

Eight Syrian regime soldiers have been killed and seven others injured when an Israeli air strike targeted a military position near the southwestern Syrian city of Daraa, according to local media.

In a statement to the regime media, a military source revealed that Israel launched an aerial attack from the direction of the Golan Heights before dawn on Wednesday, striking several military positions in the Daraa countryside.

The source further said that the attack caused material losses in military infrastructure and mortar launching sites.

Israel has occupied the Syrian area of the Golan Heights since 1967.

Recommended

Tensions escalated across the region amid relentless Israeli airstrikes on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas into Israeli territory on October 7.

RelatedQ&A: To end Israel-Palestine conflict, 'anti-genocide consensus' urgently needed
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington