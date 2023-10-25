Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has met with Turkish officials, with the spotlight on exploring avenues to provide humanitarian aid to Palestine's Gaza.

Okay Memis, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and Turkish Red Crescent President Fatma Meric Yilmaz were received by Ghaffar in the new administrative capital constructed in eastern Cairo on Wednesday.

Ghaffar stressed the shared responsibility and deep concern that Türkiye and Egypt hold for Palestinians and expressed their readiness to accept casualties from Gaza for medical treatment or to offer medical services within Gaza if required.

"We are eager to extend this assistance, but the approval of Israel is needed in this matter. It is a heart-wrenching situation not to be able to deliver these services despite having the necessary resources at our disposal. Israel's restrictions prevent the injured from leaving the war zone," he said.

The heads of AFAD and the Red Crescent also met with UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt Elena Panova, after the meeting with Ghaffar.

Growing violence by Israel

The AFAD and Red Crescent delegations, which arrived Tuesday in Cairo, are expected to continue diplomatic efforts and engagements on Thursday in Egypt.