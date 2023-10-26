Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pope Francis have spoken over the phone on the conflict between Israel and Palestine and escalating human rights violations.

According to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, Erdogan said Israel's attacks on Gaza, which have no justification in any sacred text, have reached the level of a massacre, and that it is shameful for the international community to turn a blind eye to them.

He stressed that all states should raise their voices against this humanitarian tragedy.

Related Turkish, Egyptian officials discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza

In the region that houses holy sites of the three Abrahamic religions – including Francis’ faith – lasting peace can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders, Erdogan told the pope on Thursday.

He further highlighted Türkiye's significant efforts to deliver humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza and called on everyone to actively support these efforts to ensure uninterrupted delivery of aid to innocent civilians.