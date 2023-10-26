The UN agency providing aid to Palestinian civilians in besieged Gaza warned it may have to shut down operations shortly if no fuel reaches the enclave, amid an increasingly desperate need for shelter, water, food and medical services.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said it urgently needed fuel to maintain life-saving humanitarian operations in the Palestinian enclave that has been under Israeli bombardment for almost three weeks.

"If fuel is not received into Gaza, UNRWA will be forced to significantly reduce and in some cases bring its humanitarian operations across Gaza to a halt. The coming 24 hours are very critical," it said.

Israel has refused to let in fuel with aid shipments, saying it could be seized by Hamas.

More than 613,000 people made homeless by the conflict between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas are sheltering in 150 UNRWA facilities across the shattered territory, one of the world's most densely populated places.

"In the last 24 hours another three UNRWA staff members have been killed, bringing the total to 38 staff killed," said UNRWA.

Israel has said that 1,400 people have been killed in the current conflict, which started on October 7. Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday that more than 7,028 Palestinians had been killed in air strikes since then.

Palestinians in Gaza said air strikes had pounded the territory again overnight and people living in its central area, near the Bureij refugee camp and east of the village of Qarara, reported intensive tank shelling before daybreak.

Around midday on Thursday, according to officials at Nasser Hospital in the southern town of Khan Younis, Israel bombed an area not far from an UNRWA shelter for displaced people, killing at least 18 people and causing panic among the displaced.

Mahmoud Shameya, sheltering there with his wife and three children, said they lived in instant terror because of ongoing Israeli bombing.

"I urge the whole world to protect us," he said. "We sleep amid the sounds of explosions and we wake up to the sounds of explosions, the children are always blocking their ears with their hands."

Related US resolution on Gaza would have completely dashed two-state solution: China

Impoverishment turns to desperation

Gaza's 2.3 million people were already suffering from widespread poverty and high unemployment over years of Israeli and Egyptian blockade before Israel began flattening its Palestinian neighbour in response to the Hamas assault.