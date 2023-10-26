Authorities have searched forests, waterways and small towns for Robert Card, a US Army reservist, who they say killed 18 people and wounded 13 in Maine state mass shooting.

Authorities have issued a warrant to arrest Card for murder, Colonel William Ross of the Maine State Police told a press conference on Thursday, adding that he is considered "armed and dangerous" and warning people not to approach him.

The Lewiston police department released images of a bearded man dressed in a brown hoodie and blue cargo pants and armed with an assault rifle.

The shooting — which targeted a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday night — is one of the deadliest since 2017, when a gunman opened fire on a crowded music festival in Las Vegas, killing 60 people.

Card is a certified firearms instructor, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The US Army provided details on Card's military service, saying he enlisted in December 2002 and is a sergeant first class in the Army Reserve with "no combat deployments."

"The Army did not train SFC Card as a firearms instructor, nor did he serve in that capacity for the Army," a spokesman said in a statement.