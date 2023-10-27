WORLD
Machado wins Venezuela opposition lead, govt warns against foreign interference
Maria Corina Machado is declared the victor of the Venezuelan opposition's weekend presidential primary, while the country's attorney general launches an investigation.
Maria Corina Machado attends an event to receive the credential as winner of the October 22 opposition's primary election, in Caracas, Venezuela October 26, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 27, 2023

Former lawmaker Maria Corina Machado was formally declared the victor of the Venezuelan opposition's weekend presidential primary, as a government official warned foreign diplomats not to interfere in the electoral process.

The country's attorney general said on Wednesday his office has launched a criminal investigation into the primary and members of its organising commission.

The investigation risks the wrath of the US, which last week relaxed some sanctions on the government of President Nicolas Maduro on pledges his government made of a fair election next year, in a deal between it and the opposition in Barbados.

The US State Department has already said it will reinstate previous sanctions if Maduro's government does not rescind public office bans on Machado and others, as well as release political prisoners and "wrongly detained" Americans by the end of November.

'Foreign interference'

Sanctions were widely expanded in 2019 after Maduro won re-election in what the US and others say was a fraudulent vote.

Machado, who won about 93 percent of votes in the primary, met with about 10 foreign diplomats on Wednesday at her party's headquarters, sparking the government's objections.

Recommended

"With all due respect...don't interfere with internal issues," Jorge Rodriguez, president of the ruling party-run legislature, told a large group of diplomats at his own meeting with them on Thursday, as reporters looked on.

The government did not provide a list of attendees at the meeting.

Rodriguez, the government's top negotiator in talks with the opposition, told the diplomats the primary violated electoral rules because it was organized without the help of electoral authorit ies and violated the Barbados deal.

Machado, however, said the investigation into the primary is a "clear" violation of the Barbados deal.

"We hope it does not proceed," she said at a press conference to announce the primary's final vote count.

The primary's organising commission tried unsuccessfully to involve electoral authorities, said commission head Jesus Maria Casal, who is among those under investigation.

He did not comment on the investigation.

SOURCE:Reuters
