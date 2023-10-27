The doors of Turkish higher education institutions are open to academics and university students who experience pressure in the West due to their support for the just struggle of the Palestinian people, said Türkiye's President of the Council of Higher Education.

Erol Ozvar addressed international academic circles and university students, who are under pressure for supporting the Palestinian people, on his social media, noting that the doors of Turkish universities are open to them.

The call by the head of Council of Higher Education came after several countries banned protests in support of Palestinians who have been under a strict siege and heavy bombardment by Israeli since October 7.

Several US Senators, including presidential hopefuls Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis, have called for President Joe Biden administration to deport foreign students at US colleges protesting against Israeli aggression against Palestinian civilians.