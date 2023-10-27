The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said the death toll given by the health ministry in Gaza had proved to be "credible" in previous conflicts after Washington raised doubts about figures from the current war.

"In the past, the five, six cycles of conflict in the Gaza Strip, these figures were considered as credible and no one ever really challenged these figures," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Jerusalem.

The war erupted on October 7 after Hamas fighters stormed across the Gaza border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and snatching 229 hostages in the worst bloodshed in Israel's history.

Israel has struck back with a relentless bombing campaign which Gaza's health ministry says has killed 7,028 people, mostly civilians, among them 2,913 children.

Related Did Western leaders visit Israel to justify ‘war crimes’ in Gaza?

Refuting US President's claims

Lazzarini said 57 UNRWA staff had been killed since the conflict began, explaining how the agency's toll reflected the broader casualty rate in Gaza.