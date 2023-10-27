Türkiye plays an important role in global and regional politics, including in the Middle East, Denmark's foreign minister has said at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

Speaking at the conference in Ankara, Lars Lokke Rasmussen underlined that the two countries have been working closely to prepare legal regulations on burnings of the Quran in Denmark, where copies of the Muslim holy book have been desecrated in a string of incidents earlier this year by anti-Muslim figures and groups.

Denmark and Türkiye are also "good allies," he said, noting that though they "don't necessarily see eye-to-eye on all issues ... I'm convinced that we can strengthen our bilateral relations going forward."

The two top diplomats also discussed the Palestine-Israel conflict, with both highlighting that a two-state solution would be a precondition for peace.

Sweden's NATO bid

On Sweden's ongoing bid to join the NATO alliance, Rasmussen welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sending Stockholm's accession protocol to the Turkish parliament for approval.

Erdogan signed Sweden's accession protocol on Monday and submitted it to Turkish lawmakers, who will have to ratify the decision for Stockholm to become the alliance's 32nd member.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched a war in Ukraine in February 2022.