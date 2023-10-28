Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) “neutralised” a high-ranking PKK terrorist in its operations in northern Syria, security sources said in a statement on Saturday.

Identified as Muhammed Azo, also known by his codename Sibli Derik, was targeted by MIT last year, but was sent abroad by the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG for treatment for his injuries.

After recovery he returned to Derik in northern Syria

"Finally, the perpetrator of the action targeting our security forces serving at our borders, PKK/YPG Derik Brigade Chief code name Sibli Derik, Muhammed Azo, was neutralized with the operation," the statement said.

Muhammed Azo was wanted for an attack on a police station on the Cizre-Silopi road in the Sirnak province last year in February that killed one soldier and injured three more.

Muhammed Azo was serving as the so-called brigade officer in the terrorist organization.