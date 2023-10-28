TÜRKİYE
Israeli diplomats already left Türkiye prior to Israeli FM's remarks — report
Israeli diplomats left Türkiye some nine days ago, diplomatic sources tell Anadolu Agency, wondering who Israeli FM Eli Cohen ordered to return from Türkiye in his new statement.
Tens of thousands rally in solidarity with Palestinians at the "Great Palestine Rally" in Istanbul on October 28, 2023. / Photo: AA
October 28, 2023

Israeli diplomats in Türkiye had already left a while ago, a Turkish diplomatic source said after Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's remarks about Israel's withdrawal of diplomats from Türkiye.

"Israeli diplomats are not in Türkiye at the moment. As of October 19, they had already departed from our country," the sources noted, adding that in a note sent on October 18 to the Turkish Foreign Ministry the diplomats at the embassy had informed officials that because of recent developments, they would leave the country on October 19.

"It is difficult to understand who Cohen ordered to return. Because the diplomats he mentioned in his statement had already left our country," it said.

Recent media reports, citing Israeli sources, suggested that Israeli diplomats, including Ambassador Irit Lillian, left Türkiye due to security concerns rather than a diplomatic crisis.

"Given the grave statements coming from Türkiye, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey," Cohen wrote on X.

The statement on social media was made shortly after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's speech at the "Great Palestine Rally" a pro-Palestine rally in Istanbul.

