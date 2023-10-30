Monday, October 30, 2023

1832 GMT — Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that a ceasefire in the Gaza war "will not happen".

"Calls for a ceasefire are a call for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. This will not happen."

Vowing that Israel would "fight until this battle is won", Netanyahu said the army was going out of its way to "prevent civilian casualties" in Gaza.

2230 GMT -- Palestinian Authority rejects governing Gaza without permanent solution for West Bank

The Palestinian Authority has no intention of governing Gaza again after the Israel-Hamas conflict without a comprehensive agreement that includes the occupied West Bank in a Palestinian state, said the authority’s prime minister.

Israeli officials have previously said that their plan for the end of the Gaza war is to have some form of transitional authority rule the territory, leading to the restoration of the PA.

Speaking to the Guardian news outlet for an article published Monday, Mohammad Shtayyeh, who has been prime minister since 2019, said the PA would not cooperate without a return to a genuine peace process resulting in two sovereign states.

2147 GMT — Current aid system for Gaza 'geared to fail,' UN warns

The UN agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) warned that the limited number of aid trucks entering Gaza were insufficient to meet the "unprecedented humanitarian needs" in the territory.

"The handful of convoys being allowed through Rafah is nothing compared to the needs of over two million people trapped in Gaza," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told the UN Security Council, referring to the sole border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

2117 GMT — 'Forced displacement' continues to happen in Gaza, says UNRWA chief

"Forced displacement" is happening in Gaza, said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

"What happened and continues to happen is forced displacement," Lazzarini told an emergency session at the UN Security Council on Gaza.

The UNRWA chief said over 670,000 displaced people are now in overcrowded UNRWA schools and buildings.

"They live in appalling, unsanitary conditions, with limited food and water, sleeping on the floor without mattresses, or outside, in the open," he said, adding that hunger and despair are "turning into anger against the international community" and UNRWA.

Lazzarini also warned the Security Council that people of Gaza are being subjected to "collective punishment".

1850 GMT — Israel must heed to captives' demands: Hamas

Hamas said Israel must heed to the demands of its captives held in Gaza, who in a video message called for their release in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

"The (Israeli) occupation leaders must heed the message of the captives held by the (Palestinian) resistance in Gaza before it's too late," spokesman Abdel-Latif al Qanoua said in a statement.

He said expanding the ground operation in Gaza may put the lives of captives in danger, and only Israel will be to blame.

1846 GMT — Putin blames West for Gaza crisis, says US needs global chaos

Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to blame the West for the crisis in the Middle East, where Israel is bombing Gaza to try to eradicate Hamas fighters.

In a televised statement to a meeting of members of his Security Council and the government and the heads of law enforcement agencies, Putin said the "ruling elites of the US" and their "satellites" stood behind the killing of Gaza's Palestinians, and behind events in Ukraine, Iraq and Syria.

1815 GMT — US says Hamas making number of demands before it will allow people to leave Gaza

Hamas is making a number of demands before it will allow people to leave Gaza, the State Department has said as Washington works to ensure the safe passage of American citizens in Gaza who want to leave and secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

"Hamas is making a number of demands before they'll allow people to leave Gaza ... Just as we believe they ought to release all hostages they are holding, we believe they ought to ... let leave all the American citizens and other foreign nationals who are being basically forced to remain in Gaza against their will because Hamas won't uphold its responsibility to operate its side of the Rafah crossing," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

It also said 45 trucks carrying aid entered Gaza on Sunday, bringing the total to 150, and said that progress is being made on ensuring the delivery of essential fuel supplies to Gaza.

1814 GMT — 'Hospitals need to be protected': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is opposed to the bombing of hospitals in Gaza and stresses that these vital medical facilities need to be protected, according to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"He's against it. Hospitals need to be protected. Hospitals cannot be used for combat, and those people who are inside need to be safe," said Dujarric during a press briefing, responding to a question from an Anadolu reporter regarding an attack on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza.

1807 GMT — Israel has been 'let down' by UN and its agencies: envoy

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said her country had been "let down" by the global body, saying its agency chiefs had not done enough to condemn Hamas and growing anti-semitism.

"Generally, the United Nations has let down the people of Israel," Israeli Ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar told reporters, naming the World Health Organisation.

1800 GMT — US 'pleased' Israel listened on Gaza internet access

The United States said it had pressed Israel over the weekend to restore internet access to Gaza and was pleased that Israel had followed suit.

"We made clear to the government of Israel over the weekend that communications networks needed to be restored and we are pleased that they took steps to do that," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

"It is about ensuring that vital information flows, humanitarian coordination continues, and families can stay in touch," he said.

1729 GMT — UK home secretary labels pro-Palestine rallies 'hate marches'

The UK's home secretary called pro-Palestine rallies "hate marches," saying protests against Israeli attacks on Gaza saw "a large number of bad actors who are deliberately operating beneath the criminal threshold."

Suella Braverman addressed the impact of the Israel-Palestine conflict on communities in the UK following an emergency cabinet meeting (Cobra) chaired by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"We’ve seen now tens of thousands of people take to the streets following the massacre of Jewish people – the single largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust, chanting for the erasure of Israel from the map," she said.

Braverman did not distinguish between the majority of peaceful protesters and those advocating for the "erasure" of Israel, asserting: "To my mind, there is only one way to describe those marches – they are hate marches."

1715 GMT — Israeli army hits surroundings of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

The Israeli army has targeted the immediate surroundings of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, according to local officials.

The attack caused serious damage to the hospital, said Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra.

The Israeli attack "endangered the lives of hundreds of injured people, patients, medical personnel, journalists, and thousands of displaced people," he added.

1709 GMT — Turkish Red Crescent condemns bombing of aid warehouse in Gaza

The Turkish Red Crescent has "strongly" condemned a heavy bombing that rendered the Palestinian Red Crescent's aid warehouse in Gaza unusable.

"We strongly condemn all attacks on humanitarian aid workers and facilities, especially those targeting the dedicated staff and volunteers of the Palestinian Red Crescent, who work tirelessly to meet humanitarian needs under challenging conditions," said the Turkish Red Crescent in a statement.

"The warehouse belongs to the Palestinian Red Crescent, our humanitarian aid partner. There is no Turkish Red Crescent warehouse in Gaza," it added.

1704 GMT — Israeli jets hit Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza

Israeli warplanes made a direct hit on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza, inflicting severe damage, the hospital director has said.

"Israeli warplanes bombed the third floor of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only hospital in Gaza for cancer patients," Dr Subhi Skaik told Türkiye's Anadolu.

He added that the Israeli bombing "caused extensive damage, as a fire broke out in the floor before being contained."

Skaik also said the Israeli bombing damaged some of the electromechanical systems, as well as exposed medical staff and patients alike to danger.

In an earlier statement, he said that the Israeli army had repeatedly bombed the vicinity of the hospital in recent days.

1700 GMT — China calls for a two-state solution amid the Israel-Palestine conflict

China has called for a two-state solution amid the Israeli conflict in Gaza, pledging to "do everything it can to help implement" the solution, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin.

"China firmly supports anything that is conducive to promoting dialogue, achieving cease-fire and restoring peace," said Wang in Beijing.

He added that "China will do everything it can to help implement the two-state solution and promote a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue. We will continue to make unremitting efforts to this end together with the international community," Beijing-based Global Times reported.

1644 GMT — Female soldier hostage freed from Gaza: Israeli army

A female Israeli soldier was released from captivity in Gaza, the army said, following an operation in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

"Last night, soldier Ori Megidish was released during a ground operation after being kidnapped by Hamas on October 7," the army said in a statement.

"The soldier was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family."

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a photograph of Megidish in which she is seen surrounded by her family members.

1631 GMT — Israel making 'systematic progress' in Gaza: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his war cabinet that Israel is making "systematic progress" in its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu said the Israeli army "has expanded its ground entry into Gaza, it is doing it in measured, very powerful steps, making systematic progress one step at a time", according to an official video statement at the start of the meeting.

1611 GMT — Time is running out for humanitarian pause in Gaza: Canada

Canada's foreign minister reiterated a call for a humanitarian pause in the conflict in Gaza and said there is little time left to get Canadians and hostages out while delivering badly needed aid.

"Four hundred Canadians are trapped in Gaza, they are living in fear and despair... And that is why we need humanitarian pauses, a humanitarian truce, in Gaza," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in the text of a speech to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto.

"Time is running out. We need an agreement from all parties to get foreign nationals out, including Canadians. To release all hostages. And to allow food, fuel and water into Gaza," she said.

1528 GMT — Gaza breakdown halts four aid distribution centres: UNWRA

A breakdown in civil order has put four UN aid distribution centres and a storage facility out of action in Gaza as people search desperately for food and water, a UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) official has said.

Tom White, director of UNWRA Affairs in Gaza, also said that a logistics base at the Rafah border crossing vital to aid distribution had become increasingly difficult to operate because 8,000 people were sheltering at it.

"With the breakdown of civil order, every day now we've got hundreds of people trying to get into the warehouses to steal flour," he told Reuters.

"Right now people are in survival mode. It's about getting enough flour and it's about getting enough water."

1519 GMT — Turkish, Malaysian foreign ministers discuss Israel-Palestine conflict

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation with his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir, as the duo discussed the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

No further details were shared of the phone call

1515 GMT — Buckling Gaza health service turns to volunteers

Gaza medical chiefs are turning to volunteers to help run an emergency service buckling under Israel's offensive as ambulances struggle to reach bomb sites past rubble-strewn roads and with ever-depleting supplies of fuel.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has called on all trained paramedics to help staff hospitals and call-out teams, but though dozens have responded the system is still in dire need of more workers, it said.

"I have not gone home since the first day of the war. I shower here, sleep here and eat here," said Loay al Astal, a volunteer emergency worker in Khan Younis, in the south of the enclave.

1514 GMT — First cargo of Italian aid for Gaza lands in Egypt: Minister

The first cargo of Italian aid for Gaza landed in Egypt, the Italian foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, has announced.

"A great team effort coordinated by the Italian Foreign Minister with an Italian Air Force flight departed from the UN hub in (southern Italia city of) Brindisi. 16 tons of essential goods destined to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians," said Tajani on X.

1447 GMT — Israel PM calls Hamas hostage video 'cruel propaganda'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denounced as "cruel psychological propaganda" a Hamas video the Palestinian group said showed three hostages seized by fighters in a massive October 7 operation.

"This is cruel psychological propaganda by Hamas-ISIS," Netanyahu said in comments released by his office soon after the video was released, likening the Gaza fighters to Daesh.

Netanyahu named the three women as Yelena Trupanob, Daniel Aloni and Rimon Kirsht, and vowed "to bring all the abducted and missing people home".

1446 GMT — Jordanian king meets UNRWA chief, calls for support to humanitarian organisations in Gaza

Jordanian King Abdullah II has called on the international community to support the work of international humanitarian organisations in Gaza, including the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

According to a statement by the Royal Hashemite Court, the monarch met UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini in Amman and reaffirmed the importance of an immediate cease-fire in the besieged Palestinian enclave, and enabling the work of humanitarian organisations to proceed without impediments.

1334 GMT —Israeli captive urges Netanyahu to release jailed Palestinians

"Release us now and release all their citizens," an Israeli captive in Gaza has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video released by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, referring to Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails.

Hamas released a video it said showed three women from among at least 239 people that Israel says were abducted to Gaza during the October 7 operation by the group.

"We're facing this situation because of the failure you (Netanyahu) caused on Oct. 7, you are obliged to release us all," said the captive.

It was not immediately possible to verify the identity of the women in the 76-second video in which one calls for Israel to make a deal for the release of all captives. Hamas said the women were "Zionist detainees".

1307 GMT — Egypt’s Al Azhar urges help for Palestinians amid Israeli bombardment

Al Azhar Al Sharif, the highest seat of learning in the Islamic world, has called for providing help to the Palestinians amid an Israeli campaign of aerial bombardment in Gaza.

"Al Azhar urges governments of the Arab and Islamic countries to race to provide help to their brothers in Palestine, and to mobilise their capabilities, wealth, and sources of power to support them and stop the aggression of this usurping entity against them," the Egypt-based institution said in a statement.

It termed the Israeli military as a "terrorist army that lacks all meanings of morality and humanity, and permits various brutal crimes from bombing hospitals, destroying mosques and churches to killing children, women, reporters, and innocent citizens."

It hailed countries, organisations, and officials "who came out to condemn these brutal massacres in Gaza and demanded a halt to the Zionist aggression and the killing of children and innocents."

1250 GMT — Top Vatican, Iranian diplomats discuss situation in Gaza