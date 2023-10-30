TÜRKİYE
Turkish forces neutralise 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye. / Photo: AA
October 30, 2023

Turkish security forces “neutralised” six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, a region near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists were “neutralised” in the Operation Claw-Lock area, the ministry said on Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our Turkish Armed Forces, whose strength comes from our noble nation, continue to carry out the counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq without letup,” the ministry added.

It also expressed determination to continue operations “until there is not a single terrorist left in the region.”Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation’s hideouts in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
